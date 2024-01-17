Sogaard stopped 27 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Colorado's final goal was scored into an empty net. Sogaard made some big stops early in his first NHL start of the season and Ottawa held a 4-2 lead late in the second period, but things begin to unravel after Mikko Rantanen snapped a shot past the netminder before the second intermission. Sogaard was posting solid numbers for AHL Belleville prior to his promotion with a 2.48 GAA and .920 save percentage in 16 outings, so he should get a few more chances to prove himself before Anton Forsberg (groin) returns from IR.