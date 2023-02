Sogaard turned aside 28 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago.

Ottawa held a 3-1 lead midway through the third period but Sogaard couldn't make it stick, although poor defending by the Sens led to two of the final three goals he allowed. The 22-year-old netminder has given up seven goals on 72 shots over three appearances since his promotion from AHL Belleville last week, and he'll hold down the fort in the crease until Cam Talbot (lower body) is ready to return.