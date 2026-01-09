Sogaard allowed five goals on 16 shots in Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Sogaard relieved Leevi Merilainen during the second period. While Sogaard isn't on the hook for the loss in this outing, his awful performance was what put the game out of reach for the Senators. Merilainen ultimately returned to the crease for the third period. Sogaard's standing within the Senators' organization has been dropping over the years, and the 25-year-old may be shipped back to AHL Belleville due to this outing, though Hunter Shepard isn't much of an upgrade for the backup role. The Senators' next game is Saturday in a tough matchup versus the Panthers.