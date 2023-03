Sogaard will guard the road goal versus the Kraken on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

With Cam Talbot (lower body) and Anton Forsberg (knee) out, the Senators' crease belongs to Sogaard for the time being. The 22-year-old lost his last appearance 5-0 versus the Blackhawks on Monday, but he'd won three straight before that. The Kraken have a five-game winning streak and could be a challenging foe for Sogaard.