Sogaard made 22 saves in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Ottawa fell behind 3-1 midway through the second period on a Joel Farabee power-play tally, but Sogaard shut the door the rest of the way and gave his team a chance to rally. It was a much better effort from the 23-year-old netminder than his first NHL start this season, when he gave up six goals to the Avs, but for now Sogaard still appears to be behind Joonas Korpisalo on the Senators' depth chart.