Senators' Mads Sogaard: Heads to Canada's capital

Sogaard was drafted 37th overall by the Senators at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Sogaard is listed at 6-foot-7 and that alone makes him an intriguing prospect. Considering he spent the 2017-18 campaign playing with the Austin Bruins of the NAHL, Sogaard handled the jump to the WHL exceptionally well. His numbers with Medicine Hat were more than respectable (2.64 GAA, .921 save percentage in 37 games) and he served as the starting goaltender for his native Denmark at the World Juniors. Sogaard comes with more risk than your average 18-year-old goalie, simply because there have been so few netminders his height that have succeeded in the NHL. You can never have too much goaltending depth and Ottawa will allow Sogaard to develop at his own pace. But his path to the NHL is shorter in Canada's capital than in other cities if his game grows quickly.