Sogaard made three saves in relief in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Edmonton.

He was pressed into action in the third after starter Anton Forsberg was stretchered off with a lower-body injury. With Cam Talbot (lower body) still on the IR and Forsberg slated for an MRI on Sunday, Sogaard may suddenly be the top dog in Ottawa. And especially if the team trades Talbot prior to the deadline, although that might be a stretch now with Forsberg down.