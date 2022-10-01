Sogaard will start Saturday's home game versus the Canadiens, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Sogaard will get the first two periods of the game before giving way to Antoine Bibeau. With Cam Talbot (undisclosed) unavailable, Anton Forsberg is the top healthy goalie on the Senators' roster with a number of unproven depth options including Sogaard and Bibeau behind that. Unless Talbot's injury stretches into the regular season, Sogaard has little chance of making the Opening Night roster.