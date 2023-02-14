Sogaard stopped 34 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

The young netminder seemed headed for a loss late in the third period, but with Sogaard pulled for an extra attacker, Ottawa scored twice in 46 seconds inside the final three minutes of regulation to force OT. The win was Sogaard's first of the season for the Sens and just the second of his NHL career, but with Anton Forsberg (knee) and Cam Talbot (lower body) both currently on IR, the team will have to lean heavily on the 2019 second-round pick in the short term.