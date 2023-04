Sogaard turned aside 14 of 18 shots after replacing Leevi Merilainen early in the second period of Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Panthers.

Neither netminder had much luck slowing down Florida's offense, and Ottawa was officially eliminated from the playoffs in the process. Sogaard's 3.37 GAA and .887 save percentage on the season aren't impressive, but the 22-year-old could split the workload over the Senators' final three games with the 20-year-old Merilainen as the team looks to the future.