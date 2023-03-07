Sogaard allowed five goals on 21 shots in Monday's 5-0 loss to the Blackhawks.

Sogaard stepped in to start with Cam Talbot (lower body) out. It didn't go well for Sogaard, who saw his three-game winning streak snapped with no help from his offense. He had allowed five goals total over that winning streak. The 22-year-old netminder is at 4-1-1 with a 2.77 GAA and a .902 save percentage through seven appearances this season. If Talbot misses additional time, Sogaard will likely take on at least a 50-50 split with Kevin Mandolese in goal.