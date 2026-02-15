default-cbs-image
Sogaard (lower body) is not dressed for Sunday's Olympic round-robin game against Latvia.

Sogaard left Denmark's last game midway through the third period while facing a heavy workload against Team USA. The 25-year-old likely wouldn't have started Sunday anyway -- Frederik Andersen is expected to start against Latvia -- but, it's notable that he's not even dressed for the contest. It remains to be seen whether this injury will affect his availability coming out of the Olympic break with the Senators.

