Sogaard was recalled from AHL Belleville on Friday.

Sogaard was recalled as the status of Joonas Korpisalo (undisclosed) is unknown at this time. Sogaard has yet to play in the NHL this season, but was 8-6-3 with a 3.32 GAA and .889 save percentage in 19 appearances last season. The 22-year-old was 4-3-0 with a 2.35 GAA and .923 save percentage in eight AHL appearances before his recall.