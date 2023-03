Sogard made 27 saves in a 7-2 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday.

The 22-year-old was dialled-in, in an 'I'm seeing a beach ball' kind of way. Sogaard has struggled in March (1-5-1), but has started to cut down on goals allowed in his last two games. He gave up just two goals to each of the Bolts and Bruins, and could be poised to help the Sens continue to track down the Penguins for the last wild card spot. The team is just five points behind.