Sogaard allowed three goals on 11 shots before he was replaced by Joonas Korpisalo to start the second period in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Predators.

It was a tough night for Sogaard, though the 23-year-old netminder was spared the loss as Ottawa rallied for three unanswered goals to earn the overtime victory. Sogaard is 1-1-0 with an ugly .825 save percentage and 5.09 GAA in four appearances this season. Still, he'll likely remain the backup to Korpisalo until Anton Forsberg (groin) is able to return.

