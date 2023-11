Sogaard was recalled from AHL Belleville on Saturday.

Sogaard will be the backup goaltender versus the Wild as Joonas Korpisalo is day-to-day with a minor injury. Sogaard was already with the Senators as a third goaltender with the team in Sweden for a pair of games and has now been activated. Sogaard was 4-3-0 with a 2.35 GAA and .923 save percentage in eight AHL games before his recall.