Sogaard was reassigned to AHL Belleville following his 32-save performance in Thursday's overtime loss to the Sabres.

Sogaard will close out the campaign with the Senators' AHL affiliate. He went 8-6-3 with a 3.32 GAA and an .889 save percentage over 19 NHL appearances this season. The 22-year-old could contend for a full-time NHL job in 2023-24.