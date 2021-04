Sogaard inked a three-year deal with Ottawa on Tuesday.

Sogaard posted strong numbers in his first full professional season with the Esbjerg Energy in Denmark, leading the league with a .922 save percentage. With the Senators' goaltending being less than stellar this season, Sogaard's path to the NHL might not be a long one, and if he can continue the progress he's shown so far as a professional, he could be a solid long-term option.