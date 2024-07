Sogaard signed a two-year, $1.55 million contract with Ottawa on Monday.

Sogaard posted an 18-9-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.45 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 32 regular-season outings for AHL Belleville in 2023-24. The 23-year-old netminder also went 1-3-0 with a 4.05 GAA and an .859 save percentage in six NHL appearances with Ottawa during the 2023-24 campaign. Sogaard will likely begin the upcoming season in the minors.