Sogaard will defend the road net Tuesday against Boston, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Sogaard is coming off a 25-save effort in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to Toronto. He has a 5-4-2 record this season with a 3.49 GAA and an .881 save percentage in 12 appearances. Boston ranks second in the league this campaign with 3.78 goals per game. Sogaard will get the second half of Ottawa's back-to-back after Dylan Ferguson played in Monday's 2-1 win over Pittsburgh. Ferguson (illness) won't be in the lineup Tuesday, so Ottawa has recalled Kevin Mandolese from AHL Belleville to be Sogaard's backup.