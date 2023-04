Sogaard is expected to start at home against Toronto on Saturday, per Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.

Sogaard has been great recently, posting a 2-1-0 record, 2.02 GAA and .939 save percentage over his last three outings. Through 15 contests this season, he's 7-5-2 with a 3.18 GAA and an .894 save percentage. Toronto is tied for the eighth-ranked offense with 3.41 goals per game in 2022-23.