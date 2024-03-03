Sogaard made 36 saves in a 4-2 loss to Philadelphia on Saturday. He allowed three goals.

Every goal was a tough one. Sogaard had a bead on the first one, but Joel Farabee redirected the shot past him at 1:08 of the first. Tyson Foerster scored twice in the last minute of the second, first on a 2-on-1 and then 45 seconds later on a penalty shot. Sogaard was solid Saturday, but he's 1-2-0 with a 4.58 GAA and .857 save percentage in four starts this season. He will head back to the AHL as soon as Joonas Korpisalo (illness) returns to action.