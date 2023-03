Sogaard will guard the home net Saturday against the Maple Leafs, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Sogaard has struggled lately while filling in for Cam Talbot (lower body), going 1-4-0 in his last five starts with an .841 save percentage. He'll face a Toronto team that scored five goals Friday in a win over Carolina. The 22-year-old Sogaard is 5-4-1 with an .883 save percentage on the season.