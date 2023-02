Sogaard will defend the home crease versus Chicago on Friday, Wayne Scanlan of the Ottawa Citizen reports.

Sogaard won his lone start for the Senators this season, in a 4-3 win over Calgary on Monday. Sogaard came on in relief of Anton Forsberg on Saturday, stopping all three shots against the Oilers. Sogaard gets a great matchup against the Blackhawks, who are the lowest scoring team in the NHL this season.