Sogaard will guard the road goal Saturday versus the Flyers, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Sogaard has allowed 14 goals on 80 shots in four NHL appearances this season en route to a 1-1-0 record. He will be backed up by Leevi Merilainen on Saturday because Anton Forsberg (undisclosed) and Joonas Korpisalo (illness) are unavailable. Philadelphia ranks 20th in the league this campaign with 2.97 goals per contest.