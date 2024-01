Sogaard will guard the road goal Sunday against the Flyers, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Soggard surrendered six goals on 33 shots in a 7-4 loss to Colorado on Tuesday during his NHL season debut. He will get the second half of Ottawa's back-to-back after Joonas Korpisalo played in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to Winnipeg. Philadelphia is tied for 22nd in the league this campaign with 2.93 goals per contest.