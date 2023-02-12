Sogaard will patrol the home crease Monday against Calgary, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Sogaard made a relief appearance in Saturday's loss to Edmonton after Anton Forsberg was injured. He stopped all three shots faced in just over five minutes of playing time. Sogaard made 48 saves on 54 shots in two starts at the NHL level last season en route to a 1-1-0 record. With Forsberg (knees) and Cam Talbot (lower body) unavailable, the 22-year-old netminder will battle with Kevin Mandolese for starts.