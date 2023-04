Sogaard will defend the road cage against the Sabres on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Sogaard has appeared in 18 games for the Senators this season in which he posted an 8-6-2 record, 3.29 GAA and .889 save percentage. The fact that the Sens are giving this last game of the season to Sogaard would seem to indicate that Cam Talbot won't be re-signed ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, which could open the door for Sogaard to be the No. 1 option.