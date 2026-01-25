Sogaard will start Sunday's game against the Golden Knights, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Sogaard was brought up from the minors Saturday and backed up James Reimer in a 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes. With the Senators on the second leg of a back-to-back, it will be Sogaard's net to defend Sunday. The 25-year-old has appeared in one game this season, stopping 11 of 16 shots against the Avalanche on Jan 8. He'll face a Golden Knights squad that's coming off of a big win against Maple Leafs on Friday.