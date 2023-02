Sogaard will guard the home net Sunday against the Blues, per Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.

Sogaard stopped 28 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss Friday. He'll be back in action against a rebuilding Blues team who fell 4-1 to the Avalanche on Saturday. The 22-year-old Sogaard is 1-0-1 with a .903 save percentage in limited action this season.