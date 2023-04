Sogaard allowed two goals on 29 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over Carolina.

Sogaard was sharp Monday, stopping 27 of 29 shots in a winning effort. It's the first win for Sogaard since March 27, as he's dropped to a backup role since Cam Talbot's return from injury. The 22-year-old Sogaard improves to 8-6-2 with an .889 save percentage on the season through 18 appearances.