Sogaard stopped 32 of 34 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Sogaard was solid Monday, allowing just a pair of goals to Gustav Forsling en route to a 5-2 victory. Sogaard has played better of late, winning two of his last three starts with a .939 save percentage in that span. The Danish netminder improves to 7-5-2 with an .894 save percentage on the season. Sogaard should see the majority of starts until Cam Talbot (lower body) is ready to return.