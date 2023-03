Sogaard stopped 27 of 32 shots in a 6-3 loss to Edmonton on Tuesday.

Sogaard allowed two goals in the first period and another three markers in the second frame. Edmonton's final goal was scored on an empty net. Sogaard dropped to 5-3-1 with a 3.28 GAA and an .888 save percentage in 10 outings this season. He's surrendered at least four goals in each of his last four games.