Sogaard left midway through the third period of Denmark's 6-3 loss to Team USA on Saturday at the 2026 Olympics due to an undisclosed injury.

Sogaard stopped 32 of 37 shots before he was forced to leave the match. Frederik Dichow entered the game and allowed America's sixth goal. It remains to be seen if Sogaard will be an option for Denmark versus Latvia on Sunday. However, it wouldn't be surprising if Frederik Andersen got the start Sunday regardless of Sogaard's availability. Andersen got Saturday's game off after being in net for Thursday's 3-1 loss to Germany.