Sogaard will patrol the home crease during Tuesday's matchup with the Red Wings, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Sogaard was pretty sharp in his last start Saturday against the Canadiens, turning aside 30 of 32 shots en route to a 5-2 win. He'll try to extend his personal winning streak to three games in a home matchup with a Detroit team that's lost back-to-back contests to the Lightning and the Senators.