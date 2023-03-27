Sogaard will face the Panthers at home Monday.

Sogaard stopped 27 shots in a strong win over the Lightning on Thursday. He improved to 6-5-2 with a 3.27 GAA through 14 games this season. He's been much more consistent at home, going 4-1-2 with a 2.92 GAA. Sogaard is looking to win back-to-back games for the first time since Feb. 25 and 28.