Sogaard will face the Panthers at home Monday.
Sogaard stopped 27 shots in a strong win over the Lightning on Thursday. He improved to 6-5-2 with a 3.27 GAA through 14 games this season. He's been much more consistent at home, going 4-1-2 with a 2.92 GAA. Sogaard is looking to win back-to-back games for the first time since Feb. 25 and 28.
More News
-
Senators' Mads Sogaard: Pucks like beach balls in win•
-
Senators' Mads Sogaard: In goal Thursday•
-
Senators' Mads Sogaard: Comes up short against Boston•
-
Senators' Mads Sogaard: Slated to face Bruins•
-
Senators' Mads Sogaard: Winless in four straight•
-
Senators' Mads Sogaard: Starting again Saturday•