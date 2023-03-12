Sogaard allowed four goals on 29 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Sogaard is starting to show some cracks after a strong start to his campaign. He's allowed 13 goals over his last three games, going 1-2-0 in that span. For the season, the 22-year-old is down to 5-2-1 with a 3.07 GAA and an .894 save percentage through nine appearances. There's no help on the way with Cam Talbot (lower body) out until nearly the end of the month, so it'll be on Sogaard to turn things around again. Kevin Mandolese will likely get the nod Sunday in Calgary.