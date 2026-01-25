Sogaard will start Sunday's game against the Golden Knights, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Sogaard was brought up from the minors Saturday to serve as insurance behind James Reimer. With the team on the second of a back-to-back, it will be his net to defend on Sunday. The 25-year-old has appeared in one game this season, stopping 11 of 16 shots he faced against the Avalanche on Jan 8. He'll face a Golden Knights squad also on the second of a back-to-back.