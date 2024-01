Sogaard was summoned from AHL Belleville on Friday.

Sogaard has a 2.48 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 16 contests with Belleville this season. Anton Forsberg sustained a groin injury during Thursday's 5-3 loss to Buffalo, which is why Ottawa needed to call up a goaltender. Sogaard will likely back up Joonas Korpisalo in Saturday's home game versus San Jose.