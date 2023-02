Sogaard was called up by Ottawa on Thursday.

Sogaard has a 6-9-2 record, 3.30 GAA and .898 save percentage in 21 games with AHL Belleville this season. He hasn't made an NHL appearance in 2022-23, but he did post a 1-1-0 record, 3.08 GAA and .889 save percentage with Ottawa last season. Cam Talbot (lower body) might not be available for Saturday's game against Edmonton. If Talbot can't play, then Sogaard might serve as the backup behind Anton Forsberg.