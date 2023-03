Sogard made 25 saves in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Matt Murray was actually much busier at the other end of the ice, making 48 saves. But Sogard was solid when he needed to be. And he was especially sharp in the shootout where his size and focus helped push it to nine rounds. Sogard is now winless in his last four starts (0-3-1) and has allowed 18 goals. Keep him benched -- his kind of goals allowed could sink your squad.