Sogaard allowed four goals on 33 shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Kraken.

Sogaard and the Senators had a 3-0 lead before the midpoint of the first period, but it had disappeared by the second intermission. The Kraken briefly pulled ahead in the third, but the Senators bounced back and took a thrilling win. This was Sogaard's fourth win in his last five outings, though it's also the third time in eight games he's given up at least four goals. The 22-year-old owns a 5-1-1 record, a 2.94 GAA and an .899 save percentage at the NHL level this season. He'll likely split the next two games -- Saturday in Vancouver and Sunday in Calgary -- with Kevin Mandolese.