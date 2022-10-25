Hellberg turned aside 29 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

Making his first start of the season for Ottawa, Hellberg fell behind 1-0 early in the first period but then didn't get beaten again until late in the third, giving the Senators plenty of time to build a lead. Anton Forsberg (undisclosed) is expected back Thursday, but with Cam Talbot (ribs) likely out until some time in November, Hellberg could see more action before getting bumped from the roster.