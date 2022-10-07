Hellberg will get the home net on Saturday when the Senators face the Canadiens, according to the team's website.
Hellberg was claimed off waivers from Seattle Monday and will make his first start in the Ottawa cage. He is expected to make the team as the backup to Anton Forsberg as Cam Talbot is out for 5-7 weeks with an upper-body injury.
