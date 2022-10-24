Hellberg will get the nod Monday night at home against Dallas.

With Anton Forsberg (undisclosed) unavailable to play, Hellberg will get a chance to make his Ottawa debut. Kevin Madonlese has been called up from the minors to serve as the backup. In five career NHL appearances, including one last year with Detroit, Hellberg has a 2-0-0 record with a 2.81 GAA and an .869 save percentage.