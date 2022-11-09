Hellberg was placed on waivers by Ottawa on Wednesday, according to Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.

Hellberg stopped 29 of 31 shots in a 4-2 win against Dallas on Oct. 24. The Senators claimed him off waivers from Seattle on Oct. 3 because Cam Talbot (ribs) was out. However, Talbot returned Nov. 3, leaving the Senators with three healthy goaltenders on their roster.