Senators' Magnus Paajarvi: Can't play Saturday
Paajarvi was injured during a fight Friday versus the Islanders and won't play Saturday versus the Capitals, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Paajarvi's has gone minus-10 without a point over the last 11 games, so a healthy scratch may have been looming anyway. The nature and severity of Paajarvi's injury is unclear, but his next chance to play will be Monday versus the Blue Jackets.
