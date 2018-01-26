Senators' Magnus Paajarvi: Claimed by Ottawa

Paajarvi was claimed off waivers by the Senators on Friday.

Paajarvi was the odd man out in St. Louis when Jaden Schwartz (ankle) returned, leading him to the waiver wire. The 26-year-old winger played 44 games for the Blues this season, but he simply didn't add much, logging zero points and 11 shots on goal in eight games since the calendar flip. Paajarvi has promise, though, as some might remember when he scored the game-winning, overtime goal last season in Game 5 against the Wild to send the Blues to the second round of the playoffs. Expect Paajarvi to stay in a bottom-six role for the Senators.