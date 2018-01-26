Senators' Magnus Paajarvi: Claimed by Ottawa
Paajarvi was claimed off waivers by the Senators on Friday.
Paajarvi was the odd man out in St. Louis when Jaden Schwartz (ankle) returned, leading him to the waiver wire. The 26-year-old winger played 44 games for the Blues this season, but he simply didn't add much, logging zero points and 11 shots on goal in eight games since the calendar flip. Paajarvi has promise, though, as some might remember when he scored the game-winning, overtime goal last season in Game 5 against the Wild to send the Blues to the second round of the playoffs. Expect Paajarvi to stay in a bottom-six role for the Senators.
More News
-
Blues' Magnus Paajarvi: Placed on waivers•
-
Blues' Magnus Paajarvi: Spending time with top-six unit•
-
Blues' Magnus Paajarvi: Struggling for ice time•
-
Blues' Magnus Paajarvi: Leader as third-line winger•
-
Blues' Magnus Paajarvi: Inks one-year deal with St. Louis•
-
Blues' Magnus Paajarvi: Earns qualifying offer•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...