Paajarvi recorded an assist while logging 11:17 of ice time during Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Capitals.

Paajarvi has posted two goals and two assists over his last 11 games but has managed just ten points and a ghastly minus-19 rating in 61 games this season. The first-round pick of the Oilers in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft is unlikely to produce much offense toiling on Ottawa's fourth line and therefore has precious little fantasy value in any format.