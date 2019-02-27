Senators' Magnus Paajarvi: Dishes helper Tuesday
Paajarvi recorded an assist while logging 11:17 of ice time during Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Capitals.
Paajarvi has posted two goals and two assists over his last 11 games but has managed just ten points and a ghastly minus-19 rating in 61 games this season. The first-round pick of the Oilers in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft is unlikely to produce much offense toiling on Ottawa's fourth line and therefore has precious little fantasy value in any format.
More News
-
Senators' Magnus Paajarvi: Sparks offense in loss•
-
Senators' Magnus Paajarvi: Heating up for Ottawa•
-
Senators' Magnus Paajarvi: Back in action versus Vancouver•
-
Senators' Magnus Paajarvi: Won't suit up versus Columbus•
-
Senators' Magnus Paajarvi: Can't play Saturday•
-
Senators' Magnus Paajarvi: Rare scoring display against Sharks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...