Senators' Magnus Paajarvi: Heating up for Ottawa
Paajarvi produced a shorthanded goal Saturday in a 3-2 loss to the Blues.
It initially appeared that Zack Smith was going to launch a rocket from the slot, but his fake caught a defender by surprise with the puck ultimately deflecting off Paajarvi's skate and bouncing into the cage. The Swede, who spent parts of five seasons with the Blues, has goals in back-to-back games as a bottom-six contributor for a Senators team with extremely long odds of making the playoffs.
